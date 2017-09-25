Megyn Kelly made her big Today show debut Monday morning, and the longtime former Fox News anchor kicked off her show by announcing bluntly that she’s done talking politics. “As you’ve heard we have the entire cast of Will and Grace here live along with the show creators,” she told her studio audience. “And then we will be dissecting the latest tweet from President Trump. Oh no, we will not do that. We will not be doing that. The truth is, I am kind of done with politics for now.”
So how is that working out for her? Well, when Kelly later brought the aforementioned cast out on stage, she had a surprise Will and Grace superfan waiting in the audience — a lawyer named Russel Turner who had been inspired by the NBC comedy. Taking Russel aside, Kelly asked him, “Is it true that you became a lawyer, and became gay, because of Will?”
Every time I want to give her a chance I’m reminded of some of the crazy shit she used to say on Fox News. I tried to ankle that garbage out of the way by saying, “oh, she was just doing the Fox News thing while she was at Fox News.” She seems sympathetic enough, right? Still…
You can take the girl outta FOX News, you can’t take the FOX News outta the girl.
I can’t believe I’m going to do this, but Meghan Kelly doesn’t deserve to get blasted for this. The comments look bad in print, but I think she’s delivering those lines tongue in cheek. If this was a morning talk show host who’d been a comedian instead of right-wing political talking point repeater, no one would have batted an eye.
The political divide seems to have gotten so bad that we’re not ready to forgive the opposition when they come back from the far left/right (Sean Spicer at the Emmy’s for example). That’s not something I’m on board with. It doesn’t mean we have to forget, but if we’re supposed to unify as Americans, we at least have got to forgive.
I get your point, and I don’t disagree. But I do think the onus should be on Kelly to not put herself in a position where she’d get this kind of negative reaction. She has her own history and context is important, so I don’t think this can be reduced to “former comedian would have gotten away with it”. She should be more self-aware after all the negative things she’s said in the past. Forgiveness is cool and all but it’s gotta be earned. Regarding Spicer, to my knowledge he has not made any attempts to reconcile any of the stuff he’s said before either. Just because you have a new job doesn’t mean people have to forget you were an asshole at your last job.
I read that headline as “Megan Mullally” and it made everything better.
To be fair Megyn spent a lot of time at Fox News so she’s only knows how to talk to closeted, self-loathing homosexuals.