Megyn Kelly Asked A ‘Will And Grace’ Superfan If He ‘Became Gay’ Because Of The Show

09.25.17 7 Comments

Megyn Kelly made her big Today show debut Monday morning, and the longtime former Fox News anchor kicked off her show by announcing bluntly that she’s done talking politics. “As you’ve heard we have the entire cast of Will and Grace here live along with the show creators,” she told her studio audience. “And then we will be dissecting the latest tweet from President Trump. Oh no, we will not do that. We will not be doing that. The truth is, I am kind of done with politics for now.”

So how is that working out for her? Well, when Kelly later brought the aforementioned cast out on stage, she had a surprise Will and Grace superfan waiting in the audience — a lawyer named Russel Turner who had been inspired by the NBC comedy. Taking Russel aside, Kelly asked him, “Is it true that you became a lawyer, and became gay, because of Will?”

