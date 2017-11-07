JIM BEAM

On Conan last week, actress Mila Kunis revealed that ever since the 2016 presidential election, she’s been donating money to Planned Parenthood under Vice President Mike Pence’s name. “I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do,” she said, “and so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.” Kunis called it a “peaceful protest.”

Pence supporters didn’t see it that way.

They made their disagreement with the A Bad Moms Christmas actress known by vowing to boycott Jim Beam, the brand Kunis is a spokesperson for. They’re also making donations to pro-life organizations, including the Susan B. Anthony List, in her name. (Kunis knew a counter-reaction was likely; “This is when a lot of hate mail comes my way,” she told Conan. “I apologize if I’m offending anybody.”) Vice President Pence even commented on the protest, tweeting, “I’m honored. Thanks for all @SBAList does for life. I’m in.”

The #BoycottJimBeam hashtag took off over the weekend, and hasn’t stopped since.