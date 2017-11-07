On Conan last week, actress Mila Kunis revealed that ever since the 2016 presidential election, she’s been donating money to Planned Parenthood under Vice President Mike Pence’s name. “I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do,” she said, “and so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.” Kunis called it a “peaceful protest.”
Pence supporters didn’t see it that way.
They made their disagreement with the A Bad Moms Christmas actress known by vowing to boycott Jim Beam, the brand Kunis is a spokesperson for. They’re also making donations to pro-life organizations, including the Susan B. Anthony List, in her name. (Kunis knew a counter-reaction was likely; “This is when a lot of hate mail comes my way,” she told Conan. “I apologize if I’m offending anybody.”) Vice President Pence even commented on the protest, tweeting, “I’m honored. Thanks for all @SBAList does for life. I’m in.”
The #BoycottJimBeam hashtag took off over the weekend, and hasn’t stopped since.
and yet, they will continue to work their jobs picking up fallen tree branches to make the barrels. they need to commit harder.
so Johnny Walker gets a sales bump for a few months. no big deal.
I like the guy that dumped out the bottles he already bought. I don’t think he gets how this was supposed to work.
Exactly.
Jim Beam is sure going to suffer from all those 8 follower bots boycotting their booze.
What a bunch of snowflakes.
They are turning their backs on the booze that caused their daughters pregnancy and subsequent abortion? I guess that’s fair.
I agree with that one person switching to Blanton’s….to safe babies and to cancer screenings & reproductive health services.
PP doesn’t provide cancer screenings. They provide pamphlets to people who do cancer screenings. They also do not provide any prenatal care. They only provide birth control and abortions and STD testing. It’s kind of a narrow definition of wellness.