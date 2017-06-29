Getty Image

In case you just woke up and haven’t felt the storm, President Trump’s daily early-morning tantrum included a set of Morning Joe tweets in which he slammed Joe Scarborough but really zeroed in on attacking Mika Brzezinski’s looks. “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” he tweet-ranted. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came … to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

It’s unclear to most people why Trump continues to tweet like this, but Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders immediately hopped to his defense while speaking on Fox News. “I don’t think that the president’s ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back,” Sanders opined. “This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media or liberal elites in Hollywood or anywhere else.”

To Sanders, Trump’s tweets — no matter how crude — only represent him fighting back as part of the White House’s constant vendetta with the press. However, most people who witnessed the president’s behavior were appalled. And almost immediately after Trump’s tweets, Brzezinski replied with some obvious shade that was designed to strike Trump’s “hands” obsession.