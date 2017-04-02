Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

Pamela Anderson Visits ‘Very Sexy’ Julian Assange All The Time, Can’t Wait Until He’s No Longer ‘Imprisoned’

News Editor
04.02.17 3 Comments

Despite the fact that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has tucked himself away for nearly five years within the Ecuadorian assembly in London, his social life may be more exciting than yours. He regularly enjoys visitors such as Michael Moore and John Cusack, and Pamela Anderson first stopped by in 2014 with Vivienne Westwood. Since then, Anderson has visited Assange numerous times. She also penned an open letter in March to vigorously defend “my Julian” while praising his “stamina” and asserting that the sexual assault charge against him has been “recklessly politicized.” In the above video clip, she calls him “very sexy” while fielding a question about whether they’re together-together.

While speaking with Scandinavian talk show host Fredrik Skavlan, Anderson won’t directly answer whether she’s “dating” Assange, who she seems to believe is “imprisoned” rather than insulating himself from extradition to Sweden (for the rape charge and possibly later to the U.S. because of all those Wikileaks cables). Yet she happily admits to spending more “social” time with him than any other dude, so you be the judge:

“Well he’s imprisoned — that would be a little difficult … Let’s see what happens when he’s free. But I spend probably more time with him than with any other man, socially, which is very odd … [My visits have] brought some attention to maybe people who didn’t realize a lot about him. So I guess in a way that has been a little bit helpful. But I don’t want to go into any private details.”

Although Anderson’s been a staple at the embassy since 2014, folks only really started to notice her visits last October, around the same time that Assange briefly lost internet access. At the time, daily dumps of John Podesta’s emails were all the political rage, and Ecuador admitted shutting down Assange’s internet connection because it looks really freaking bad when an embassy inhabitant is seeking to influence an election (on behalf of Russia). And there was Anderson, sidling up to the embassy with a parcel of veggie burgers and fruit. She admitted to reporters, “He said I tortured him with bringing him vegan food.”

Sounds really … romantic, right? Well, maybe. Assange later spoke with an Australian radio show to call Anderson “whip-smart” and “an impressive figure.” And if you’re looking for more dish, Page Six has a detail-filled rehash of these two crazy kids’ possible courtship.

Around The Web

TAGSJULIAN ASSANGEPAMELA ANDERSONWIKILEAKS
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP