The news of Donald Trump’s terrible, awful, no good art of handshaking seems to have spread to Eastern Europe. Following a bonkers joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda during his trip to Poland on Thursday, where Trump gave erratic answers regarding Russia’s interference in the 2016 United States election while simultaneously attacking the media and President Obama (an impressive feat, even for him), cameras caught the above moment of awkwardness.

As the President and First Lady Melania Trump stood alongside Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, the two leaders shook hands with one another while standing next to their wives on stage. However as Trump moved to embrace Mrs. Duda, she whiffed along past him to take the hand of the First Lady.

An honest mistake? Possibly. But given Trump’s track record of just not shaking hands — but his treatment of and attitude towards women — if it wasn’t a mistake you can hardly blame the poor woman. Even his own wife doesn’t want to touch paws with the guy. Either way, to the surprise of no one, it wasn’t long before the internet picked up on the glorious moment and memorialized it in GIF form, where it was shared far and wide in the land of Twitter.