Following Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan’s exclusive interview with Omarosa Manigault Newman, fellow co-anchor Robin Roberts threw social media into a flurry of activity when she dropped a “Bye, Felicia” on the former White House staffer. Following ABC News correspondent Cecilia Vega’s reporting on Omarosa’s resignation, or firing (depends on who you ask), which cited multiple contradictory sources in an attempt to make sense of what happened late Tuesday night, Roberts shook her head and delivered the aforementioned insult with an air of disinterest.

“She says she has a story to tell,” Roberts said of Strahan’s interview with Omarosa. “I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. Yeah, she will. Bye, Felicia.”

Just in case you’ve been hiding from the wonders (and horrors) of the internet as of late, “Bye, Felicia” is a meme adopted from a glorious line of dialogue uttered by Ice Cub in the classic comedy Friday. The rapper turned actor is well aware of the meme’s presence, and is apparently more than happy to have helped spur its existence. In a nutshell, the phrase is meant to tell someone off, and it seems Twitter is head-over-heels happy that Roberts chose to drop it on Omarosa following her interview.