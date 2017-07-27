Sean Hannity Is Furious Over A Story Alleging He Blew $42K On A Trump Hotel Weekend And A Lobster

News Editor
07.27.17 2 Comments

Fox News

Sean Hannity is such an extreme Trump fan that he regularly slams media critics of his president while also calling out his own colleagues for daring to question some behaviors coming out of the White House. However, Hannity draws the line on his own enthusiasm when it comes to letting the world believe that he blew thousands of his own dollars while indulging in a lobster older than himself (age 55) at the Trump International Hotel in D.C.

Because, according to Hannity, this didn’t happen, unlike what a GQ feature about the extravagance that abounds at the lavish property claims. Here’s the passage that set off the Fox News host:

During the inauguration, suites were renting for as much as $18,000 a night, and the hotel filled up with diplomats and Trump’s business partners from places like Dubai and Malaysia. That same weekend, according to one forthcoming waiter, Fox News host Sean Hannity ran up a $42,000 tab in the restaurant, which included the cost of flying in an eight-pound 70-year-old lobster from Maine. (Fox News denied the story on Hannity’s behalf.)

As indicated, Hannity’s own network reached out to the publication to deny the veracity of these outrageous claims against Hannity, but he wasn’t content to not say something himself: “FAKE NEWS!! Ridiculous Fake News!! NEVER HAPPENED.”

There’s not much to unpack here, but it’s rather hilarious that Hannity’s willing to drop the “FAKE NEWS!!” label on a comparatively trivial matter compared to, say, Russian interference in the election. It seems that he damns both stories with equal ferocity, but he really wants people to know that he didn’t drop that money and eat the lobster. End of story? Good.

(Via GQ)

Around The Web

TAGSSEAN HANNITYTWITTER MELTDOWN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP