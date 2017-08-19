Alex Jones is losing his mind. pic.twitter.com/UorRXjzUSD — jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) August 18, 2017

Aside from Last Week Tonight‘s concise “snake oil salesman” critique and a perplexing social media friendship with Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Alex Jones thankfully hasn’t been in the news a whole lot lately. Or at least that was until the conspiracy theorist decided to take his latest livestream to downtown Seattle Friday morning. That’s where Jones and his crew filmed a combative livestream which many locals immediately called out for being fake — even the Seattle Police Department.

A little over two minutes into Jones’ Periscope video, a random passerby flipped him the bird. “Come on over here. No, you flipped me off. Come on, coward,” Jones accosted the man. “You’re not an intellectual. You’re a fake and a fraud.” When the unidentified man flipped Jones off again, he after the guy and got in his face. “I’m right here!” Not long after, another person called Jones “trash” and, when confronted, poured his cup of coffee onto the conspiracy theorist.