Spencer’s Gifts has long since been the leading destination for racy dorm room posters and gag gifts (like the “poop mug” featured above) which has somehow incredibly managed to outlast stores like Sharper Image, Warner Bros. Studio Stores, KB Toys, and other mall staples all since gone the way of the dinosaurs. Basically, long after civilization has ended, the cockroaches will still be able to buy their fuzzy handcuffs and beer helmets at Spencer’s Gifts.

Yet somehow, despite this retail perseverance, it seems as if most people haven’t set foot into a Spencer’s since high school or college. So let’s check in with Spencer’s Gifts in 2017 — shall we? — courtesy of this tweet from writer Mary Numair.