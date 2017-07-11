‘The Bachelorette’ Drama Continues As Rachel Gets Closer To Finding Televised Love

#Twitter Reactions
Features Writer
07.10.17

ABC

After a week off for the star-spangled holidays, The Bachelorette returns as Rachel and the remaining contestants waltz around Europe. Last week, Rachel cut a lot of higher profile guys, so it was nice to see filler dudes like Matt and Adam (HONESTLY, WHO ARE THESE MEN?) get cut. We’re down to a pretty predictable final four with Peter, Bryan, Dean, and Eric ahead of next week’s hometown dates and viewers are left with quite the dilemma: Peter and Rachel have the best chemistry, but Peter is also the only one remaining who would make a compelling Bachelor next season.

Peter raised a few red flags (for the show. Admirable quality for real life.) by admitting that he wouldn’t propose if it didn’t feel right, but Rachel kept him around anyway. It’s safe to say that Twitter was divided.

However, people were a little more puzzled when Matt and Adam were sent home complete with tears and dramatic statements of affection. After absolutely zero screen time, this felt super weird.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions
TAGSTHE BACHELORETTEtwitter reactions

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP