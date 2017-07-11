ABC

After a week off for the star-spangled holidays, The Bachelorette returns as Rachel and the remaining contestants waltz around Europe. Last week, Rachel cut a lot of higher profile guys, so it was nice to see filler dudes like Matt and Adam (HONESTLY, WHO ARE THESE MEN?) get cut. We’re down to a pretty predictable final four with Peter, Bryan, Dean, and Eric ahead of next week’s hometown dates and viewers are left with quite the dilemma: Peter and Rachel have the best chemistry, but Peter is also the only one remaining who would make a compelling Bachelor next season.

Peter raised a few red flags (for the show. Admirable quality for real life.) by admitting that he wouldn’t propose if it didn’t feel right, but Rachel kept him around anyway. It’s safe to say that Twitter was divided.

#TheBachelorette dating process is aging Peter at an alarming rate. pic.twitter.com/MnmVjfbjUZ — Terry Terrones (@terryterrones) July 11, 2017

And that's the story of how Peter became Two-Face… #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/MMYSMtXs4g — Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) July 11, 2017

I will never forgive ABC for making me think that Peter didn't want to stay on the show. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/dJpkpYCViW — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) July 11, 2017

Trying to figure out how Peter can win because he deserves it but how he can also be my husband.. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/YwjKc1qcd6 — Meghan Hug (@meghanhug) July 11, 2017

Like I'm not even sure how a human can be as attractive as Peter #TheBachelorette — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) July 11, 2017

Me walking into the bachelor casting call if Peter leaves and becomes the next bachelor #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/cIywdhIZ50 — Mik (@mikridall) July 11, 2017

Peter has greyed more during #thebachelorette than Pres Obama did in eight years. — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) July 11, 2017

I LOVE the fact that Peter isn't going to throw out the word love unless he's certain and won't propose until then #HesReal #TheBachelorette — Vicktor Alexander (@VVeeB) July 11, 2017

However, people were a little more puzzled when Matt and Adam were sent home complete with tears and dramatic statements of affection. After absolutely zero screen time, this felt super weird.