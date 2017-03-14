Since it’s March and most folks are currently deep in determining their perfect bracket for the NCAA’s March Madness tournament, it’s the job of the rest of the media to attach itself to your interests and gain a little bit of that magic. That’s why The Daily Show is working their Third Month Madness bracket and using it to find out something most of us have probably wondered since June 16, 2015: what is the greatest Donald Trump tweet of all time.

The 2015 date is probably being kind since Trump has used Twitter for much longer than his campaign for president. But now that he’s the leader of the nation and we can’t seem to escape his influence over the media, finding out his greatest tweet is a national interest. There’s so many possibilities, so many matchups that could be impossible to determine, and even a few upstarts that we might’ve forgotten over the years.