The Claims Trump Has Made Against Obama

‘The Daily Show’ Announces A Bracket Of Their Own To Determine The ‘Greatest’ Trump Tweet Of All Time

#Twitter
03.14.17 32 mins ago

Since it’s March and most folks are currently deep in determining their perfect bracket for the NCAA’s March Madness tournament, it’s the job of the rest of the media to attach itself to your interests and gain a little bit of that magic. That’s why The Daily Show is working their Third Month Madness bracket and using it to find out something most of us have probably wondered since June 16, 2015: what is the greatest Donald Trump tweet of all time.

The 2015 date is probably being kind since Trump has used Twitter for much longer than his campaign for president. But now that he’s the leader of the nation and we can’t seem to escape his influence over the media, finding out his greatest tweet is a national interest. There’s so many possibilities, so many matchups that could be impossible to determine, and even a few upstarts that we might’ve forgotten over the years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSBRACKETdonald trumpTHE DAILY SHOWTwitter
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP