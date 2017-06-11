Tom Sizemore Makes Things Awkward By Calling Out A Fan Who Said His ‘Twin Peaks’ Appearance Was ‘Jarring’

06.10.17 2 hours ago

Warner Bros.

One of the benefits of being typecast as a general badass on-screen is that off-screen, you can use that general badassery to intimidate those who don’t appreciate your performances. Tom Sizemore knows this, and even without glaring at someone in real life, he was able to get real weird with a guy on Twitter who thought his presence in the third season of Twin Peaks was “jarring.”

Despite the fact that the observation is benign, Sizemore isn’t having it. He reached out directly to let the Eric Pope, the poor soul who made the initial tweet, and the world know that he’s not jarring, even when he’s being incredibly intimidating. How does one handle a Tom Sizemore who is coming at you hard on Twitter? How does one handle a Tom Sizemore at all?

The beginning of this strange Twitter odyssey was innocuous. Everyone could see that. Everyone but Tom Sizemore.

Around The Web

TAGSTOM SIZEMORETWIN PEAKS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 3 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP