Tomi Lahren‘s newest role as a Fox News commentator stirred up plenty of outrage at first, but she hasn’t upset anyone lately in a major way. To remedy that omission, Lahren carefully chose a Halloween costume that she knew would provoke on a few levels. She debuted her outfit — a #MAGA superhero with an American flag for a cape — on Instagram with this caption: “Oh LA get ready to find your safe spaces! What am I? Well if you’re a conservative, I’m American AF. If you’re a lib, I’m ‘offensive.’ Let’s go.”

The costume (which tops off a #MAGA swimsuit with a cut-up flag and a star-spangled fanny pack) is pure Tomi, although she may have found inspiration a few days ago while tweeting photos of Trump hugging the flag with a #RelationshipGoals hashtag. Indeed, some of Tomi’s conservative fans were delighted by her costume. The most prominent example of praise came from Ryan Fournier, a frequent Fox News commentator and chair of the Trump Students group, who called this “the MOST patriotic costume.”