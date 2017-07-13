Try Not To Cringe As Trump Tells The First Lady Of France That She’s In ‘Beautiful’ Physical Shape

#France #Donald Trump
07.13.17 1 hour ago 7 Comments

Just as the saying goes that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, neither can you when it comes to 71-year-old former reality stars turned presidents with a long and storied history of misogyny and overall skeeviness towards women. While visiting France just in time for Bastille Day, on Thursday Donald and Melania Trump met with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigette Macron in Paris — where the President may have incredibly outdone himself when it comes to awkward handshakes with the way he manhandled Mrs. Macron.

If only the poor woman’s ordeal ended there, however. Later in the visit, after a tour of Les Invalides with the two leaders and their wives, Trump turned to the French First Lady — who at 64 years old, is nearly 25 years older than her husband — and said, “You’re in such good shape! She’s in such good physical shape. Beautiful.” The video was first posted to Emmanuel Macron’s official Facebook page but soon after picked up by U.S. media outlets, including NBC News senior news editor Brady Jaffy.

