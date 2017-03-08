Getty Image

Happy International Women’s Day, everyone — the global day set forth to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year’s Women’s Day is especially of importance in light of the January 21 Women’s March that took place all across the world, with many participating in today’s follow up A Day Without A Woman strike coinciding with the holiday.

In other words, International Women’s Day is a pretty big deal this year!

And because as we all know, nobody respects women more than him, even Donald Trump had a few words to say about International Women’s Day on Twitter:

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017