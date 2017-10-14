Getty Image

In the wake of the explosive Harvey Weinstein scandal, many more women who didn’t come forward for the New York Times and The New Yorker investigations have. Many, like Kate Beckinsale, have shared horrifying accounts of their encounters with the Hollywood mogul, while others have charged filmmaker Oliver Stone and an executive at Amazon Studios with similarly awful behavior. Through it all, actress and Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan has become one of the more dominant presences on Twitter — sharing her and others’ stories, as well as complaints about the platform’s CEO, Jack Dorsey.

This led to her levying charges against Ben Affleck, whom she alleges knew about Weinstein’s behavior when the pair promoted their 1998 film Phantoms, a temporary account suspension, and a boycott. #WomenBoycottTwitter began trending on Thursday, announcing a mostly female-less Twitter for Friday, October 13th. The boycott was more or less received positively, though director Ava DuVernay and others rightly indicated the charge’s initial color blindness. Come Saturday morning, however, it became readily apparent that Dorsey had taken notice.

2/ We prioritized this in 2016. We updated our policies and increased the size of our teams. It wasn’t enough. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

4/ Today we saw voices silencing themselves and voices speaking out because we’re *still* not doing enough. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

6/ We decided to take a more aggressive stance in our rules and how we enforce them. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

8/ These changes will start rolling out in the next few weeks. More to share next week. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

In several tweets, he insisted his team had been “working to counteract” the silencing of voices on Twitter “for the past 2 years.” He also claimed this issue had been made a top priority in 2016, and still was in 2017. Even so, because of Friday’s boycott, Dorsey said he “saw voices silencing themselves and voices speaking out because we’re *still* not doing enough.” As a result, the company will now “take a more aggressive stance in our rules and how we enforce them,” including “new rules” about “unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorifies violence.”