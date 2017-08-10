Getty / Twitter

Donald Trump recently ad-libbed (yikes!) a threat to North Korea on Twitter, and this is happening this is a sentence I just typed. In what seems to be a pattern of Trump trying to tweet us into the apocalypse, he promised “fire and fury like the world has never seen” to North Korea if they don’t step correct. Oddly, the next tweet wasn’t “WHERE ARE MY DRAGONS?”

But surely this will all end well, considering Trump’s impressive people skills and so forth, and we even have our worst people on it. So Twitter used the occasion to make jokes about our impeding destruction. At least we’ll have laughs in the Wasteland. Yay?

Some people on Twitter figured this was all just par for the course:

some rich fuckstick starting a nuclear war from his golf course seems like a pretty good way to tie up humanity's narrative threads — matt ◉ lubchansky (@Lubchansky) August 8, 2017

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, currently in a battle to see who is the craziest man on the planet. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 9, 2017

Can't believe we're all about to be killed in a nuclear war between an Oompa Loompa and Augustus Gloop — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 8, 2017

And others kept it in perspective:

I wonder how the white working class feels about nuclear war — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) August 9, 2017