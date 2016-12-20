Uber is a modern convenience that makes our lives so much easier, whether you need a ride to the airport at five in the morning or a designated driver for a night out on the town. But the double edged sword for passengers and drivers alike is that you never really know whose car you’re getting into (or who is getting into your car), and those ratings only go so far.

A Michigan man learned this lesson with a stabbing over the weekend. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, a 49-year-old man and his wife requested a ride home from a holiday gathering and got into the car of 23-year-old Uber driver Jacob Matthew Allemon. When Allemon pulled up, the man allegedly tapped on the window of his 2012 Honda Civic to notify him that he was his passenger.

That did not sit well with Allemon however, who felt as though the man his “disrespected” his vehicle and things quickly went downhill from there.

Allemon drove about a mile before pulling into the shopping center parking lot and ordering the victim out of his vehicle. According to police, the victim asked if he and his wife could wait for another Uber vehicle due to the snowstorm. The two men began to fight and Allemon stabbed him multiple times. According to police, the victim was able to disarm Allemon and restrain him until police arrived. The victim was transported to the Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital where he was treated and then released the next day.

The driver was charged with “assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder” and is being held on $250,000 bond until his next court date. Presumably his Uber driver privileges have been permanently revoked which is probably the best thing for everyone.

(Via Detroit Free Press)