White Supremacists And Nazis Are Embracing Papa John’s As Their ‘Official’ Pizza

11.04.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

The response to Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter’s comments about the NFL and the national anthem protests has been mixed to say the least. The sides have fallen evenly on each side of the anthem debate we’ve seen in recent weeks — and the pizza debate that is always raging — becoming a major political issue thanks to the comments by President Trump towards the NFL and its owners. Now it could reach another, more despicable step, as Nazis and White Supremacists line up to make Papa John’s their official pizza.

As Huffpost points out, the self-described “alt-right” wants to piggyback on Papa John’s firm stance on the NFL controversy and are celebrating the comments from Schnatter through their typical channels:

“This is great,” wrote columnist Adrian Sol at The Daily Stormer, which has served as a platform for racists to gripe about the NFL’s racial makeup and their distaste for what the website has called the “Negro Felon League…

“This might be the first time ever in modern history that a major institution is going to be completely destroyed explicitly because of public outrage over their anti-White agenda,” Sol wrote after noting the news that Papa John’s was punishing the NFL for not cracking down on black dissent.

“Papa John: Official pizza of the alt-right?” Sol wondered.

Around The Web

TAGSJOHN SCHNATTERNAZISpapa johnswhite supremacists

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 5 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP