18.

This Stupid World is the sonic equivalent of rubbing your temple while muttering, “What is it now?” The greatest band to ever come from Hoboken and one of the most consistently great acts in rock history, Yo La Tengo are a bit easy to take for granted. But while they found their comfort zone and got their thing (comforting and disquieting Velvet Underground, world-weary storytelling, studio-as-instrument vibe maintenance) down to a science a long time ago, every so often they go from “another great Yo La Tengo album” to “oh they did another masterpiece,” just to keep us on our toes. This Stupid World is alternately seething and soothing, filled with feedback-drenched rockers like “Fallout” that prove they can tape into their Painful ‘90s past if they feel like it. It’s nice to see that side of the band again. But even so, no one ruminates like Ira Kaplan, who looks on with disgust at an ever-coarsening world, and then holds his friends tighter, because what else can he do, accepting that “This stupid world / It’s killing me / This stupid world / Is all we have.” – Michael Tedder