Janelle Monáe is firmly in control within the rollout of their forthcoming LP The Age Of Pleasure. As Uproxx’s Aaron Williams put it, “It’s the story of America, of being Black, of being queer, of being non-binary, and always fighting to be seen, to be heard, and to not just survive in a hostile world but thrive.”

All eyes are on Monáe after the release of “Lipstick Lover” and its salacious video. Cardi B was inspired to share a very NSFW post, Monáe’s mother had questions about her daughter’s “nude booty,” and Jason Isbell didn’t understand how anybody could possibly criticize the “Lipstick Lover” video because “there are some things we all just agree is awesome.”

SZA sides with Isbell. She commented on an RNB RADAR Instagram post about “Lipstick Lover,” expressing admiration for Monáe’s “self-renaissance.” (It should also be noted that The Age Of Pleasure is due out June 9, aka 6/9, which is very likely not coincidental.)

“I love that it’s HER being free rn because people LOVE to box women in and claim that because your articulate respected and intelligent [eye-rolling emoji],” SZA wrote. “You can’t show your body or be sexual or anything else lol . It’s a ridiculous notion and I’m ALL FOR HER SELF RENAISSANCE [hearts-as-eyes emoji].”

Monáe also repurposed a clip from the “Lipstick Lover” video as a Mother’s Day tribute on Sunday, May 14. See their post below.

The Age Of Pleasure is out 6/9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Janelle Monáe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.