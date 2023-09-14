Detroit rapper Veeze has been on the come-up for some time, but this year saw him reach some truly impressive heights, garnering praise from a number of publications calling his new album Ganger one of the year’s best. Today, the viral underground sensation took his biggest step into the mainstream, announcing a new partnership with Warner Records for his own new label, Navy Wavy. Veeze celebrated the new partnership with the release of his video for “Safe 2.”

Signing Veeze has been just one of the higher-profile, left-field signings Warner has announced recently. In 2020, the label added indie rapper Freddie Gibbs to its roster, where he released the well-received Soul Sold Separately in 2022. Earlier this year, Gibbs said that he’s actually working on four follow-ups — something that might not have been possible back when he was self-funding.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Warner added Earl Sweatshirt, resulting in two well-received projects, the Feet Of Clay EP and his 2022 album Sick!, which expanded his sonic profile and garnered a new generation of fans. We’ve seen what Veeze can do on his own, so we’re definitely looking forward to what he does with some major-label backing.

Check out the “Safe 2” video above.

Veeze is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.