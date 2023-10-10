There was a minute there, when Janelle Monáe began the promotional cycle for her album The Age Of Pleasure, when it seemed like every day, she was grabbing headlines for primarily NSFW or NSFW-adjacent reasons. She turned heads by dancing at a Met Gala after party and then turned even more with a wet t-shirt teaser video, and it continued from there. Monáe has been quieter on that front lately, but recently, the multi-hyphenate was spotted at Magic City, Atlanta’s famous strip club.

In a brief video clip, Monáe wears a relatively conservative dress as her own “Lipstick Lover” plays in the background. Standing on stage and holding onto a pole, Monáe busts out some simple dance moves that are good enough to get some dollar bills thrown in the air.

Monáe found herself in Atlanta as part of her tour in support of Lipstick Lover. She performed at the city’s Fox Theater on October 6, and Quavo even popped up to rap his part from Monáe’s recently released “Champagne Sh*t” remix,” which also features Latto.

Yesterday (October 9), Monáe shared a social media post reflecting on the show, writing, “I fail every time I try and describe this experience. Our safe oasis in every city. 6 more to go and I don’t want it to end. I love y’all so much and thank you for being on this journey with us.”

