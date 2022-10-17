In 2017, Chairlift called it quits, which gave Caroline Polachek the opportunity to more prominently pursue her solo career, which previously existed but was more of an afterthought in relation to the band. In 2019, she dropped Pang, her first solo album under her own name and it was a big success, as it was widely regarded as one of the year’s best releases.

Since then, fans have been yearning for more and Polachek has offered a few loose singles since then, like 2021’s “Bunny Is A Rider.” Now she’s back with another new track, “Sunset” (which Polachek co-produced with Sega Bodega). The tune sees Polachek going in a new-for-her stylistic direction, drawing inspiration from Balearic music. The song is also accompanied by a video, which was shot in Barcelona and co-directed by Polachek and Matt Copson.

Polachek says of the song, “Resolution is so rare in life, but music is unnaturally full of it. A sunset is the biggest pop cliche ever, because it’s a perfect resolution. Ennio Morricone passed away a few months before Salvador (Sega Bodega) and I started ‘Sunset’, and the folkloric, epic tone of the spaghetti western sunset played on my mind. I wanted an operatic chorus with no lyrics, but salted with some very real disillusionment: past all the distraction, dead ends, and false promises of the world is the love we too often take for granted. That’s my sunset.”

Watch the “Sunset” video above.