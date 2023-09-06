At long last, Sampha has finally shared the release date for his sophomore album, Lahai. Marking his first album in seven years, Lahai will be released later this fall.

Ahead of the album, Sampha has shared a new song, “Only,” a genre-defying song detailing the mysterious inner workings of Sampha’s mind. Equally as enigmatic is the song’s accompanying music video, which features Sampha opening a book and traveling through a mythical universe.

Though Sampha has been away from the spotlight for a while, he looks forward to making a return to music. In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Sampha described the mixed feelings he’s been experiencing as his Lahai album is rolling out.

“It’s such a weird thing, sometimes it feels more like a dream when it’s actually out there in the world and the collective consciousness is making sense of it,” He said. “It’s a strange thing, but it’s lovely, it’s beautiful, and I’m into it. For me and just artists, we move on quite quickly, so sometimes seeing it, getting it out, it feels like the final stage of being able to move on with this.”

You can see the video for “Only” above.

Lahai is out 10/20 via Young. Find more information here.