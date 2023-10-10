Hip-hop’s 50th-anniversary events have highlighted the lack of tributes to the Midwest’s major players. Rising acts, including “Safe 2” rapper Veeze, proudly carry the torch for their hometowns. For Veeze, that’s Detroit, Michigan. On his latest album, Ganger, which features appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, Babyface Ray, Lucki, and Icewear Vezzo, Veeze proves that the city’s impact in the genre should not be ignored.

In a post uploaded to his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Veeze confirmed the release date for his Ganger deluxe project and more. “‘Deluxe’ drops on 13th & next album 2025,” wrote Veeze.

Deluxe drops on 13th & next album 2025 — 7 away from my goal (@VEEZE4Eva) October 9, 2023

So, what are Veeze’s plans in-between projects? Beginning today (October 10), Veeze will kick off The Ganger Tour, featuring special guests Talibando and Anycia in New York City at the Gramercy Theatre. The country-wide run will run until November 21, which concludes at Detroit’s The Shelter. Find more information here.

In another online upload, Veeze revealed post-tour plans. “Acting class after tour. 😵‍💫 and gotta learn a new language. Well, I wanna learn a new language. I may try to learn while on the road. But I’m supposed to teach myself how to make beats on the road,” penned Veeze.

Acting class after tour. 😵‍💫 and gotta learn a new language well I wanna learn a new language I may try to learn while on the road but I suppose to teach myself how to make beats on the road — 7 away from my goal (@VEEZE4Eva) September 20, 2023

