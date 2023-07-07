Janelle Monáe’s latest album is called The Age Of Pleasure, and indeed, Monáe has been enjoying a pleasurable age. That was most evident in May, when she shared the video for “Lipstick Lover,” a visual full of butts and bodies and kissing and dancing and all sorts of other means of people enjoying their time. Monáe dropped a new video for “Water Slide” today and it features more of the same.

The whole video has a very similar vibe to the “Lipstick Lover” clip, with a bunch of people wearing not much clothing as they enjoy moving, swimming, singing, dancing, and each other. Like “Lipstick Lover” before it, “Water Slide,” both the song and the video, are the perfect embodiment of summertime fun.

In an interview from back in May, a simple statement from Monáe succinctly encapsulated the entire vibe of The Age Of Pleasure: “I’m much happier when my titties are out and I can run around free.”

Watch the “Water Slide” video above.

The Age Of Pleasure is out now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

