Oregon’s Guide To Safe Sex In The COVID-19 Era Is Actually Pretty Helpful

If you’ve spent any time on social media during the past three weeks (which, obviously), you’ve probably noticed that people are really horny right now. Like, really really horny. Even the people who are quarantined with a sexual partner are dealing with boredom so strong that it’s is like its own goddamn aphrodisiac. Many of us who are taking social distancing seriously — and you should absolutely be taking it seriously — aren’t getting any right now. Even people who have partners or super dope friends (whatever you want to call them) could easily have ended up in a situation that has kept them apart for weeks and will continue to keep them apart for the foreseeable future.

Regardless, some states like Oregon and New York have seen fit to offer guidelines for those of us who are wondering, “Can I still eat ass during the coronavirus?”

The answer isn’t a simple “yes” or “no.” According to the New York City Health Department, yes, you can totally still hook up. In fact, if you’ve been quarantined with a sexual partner this whole time and you haven’t been having sex… what have you been doing? No seriously, what have you been doing? We can all use new binging suggestions.

Here’s the rub (horny pun intended): according to these guidelines casual Tinder and Grindr hookups are probably a thing of the past for right now, you’re not going to meet anyone on Hinge, and the chance of a serendipitous run-in at the grocery store where you both reach for the same carton of oat milk sounds way more like a nightmare scenario than a meet-cute at the moment. But sexual contact with a partner you’re quarantined with — go at it.

If your partner is out of the house, working as a high-risk essential worker, it’s not a bad idea to take a look at the health guidelines issued by New York and Oregon. They’ll keep you safer — as weird as it sounds for adults to be told how to have sex by a government authority. (This is America damn it, we’re supposed to find out everything about sexual health from our P.E. teachers during a single week of high school!)

Let’s dive into the most useful information about how to safely have sex in the time of COVID-19, according to the New York City Health Department and the Oregon Health Authority.