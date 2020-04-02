Meek Mill is pleading with fans take social distancing practices seriously after learning that his own family has been affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Philadelphia rapper revealed on Twitter that his uncle had contracted the virus and admonished his followers to “go in the house.”

“COVID hitting family members and friends now,” he wrote. “Go in the house!” A few minutes later, he elaborated on the previous tweet, explaining, “My uncle called me from the hospital sounding like he critical condition from COVID-19. He just was healthy weeks ago!”

Meek used his uncle’s diagnosis as an object lesson for his followers, warning them, “Don’t go outside and walk a deadly virus in the house with your family! Fall back, please.”

Meek knows as well as anyone how easily the virus can spread. He has spent the during of the outbreak pushing states’ governors to adopt his S.A.F.E.R. Plan for correctional facilities to reduce the impact the COVID-19 coronavirus would have on prison populations, which are more vulnerable due to the inability for inmates to practice social distancing. It’s another extension of his prison reform efforts, but one that is even more critical during this outbreak.

That’s why those of us self-quarantining who may feel like we’re on lockdown need to stick it out — for those who don’t have much of a choice. A small sacrifice on your part can help to slow the spread of the virus, keeping other people safer.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.