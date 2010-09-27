1 NBA Player. 1 Three. Who Takes The Shot?

09.27.10 8 years ago 101 Comments

The rainy day here in NYC has us talking in the office about the best NBA three-point shooters of all-time. And while the conversation started on Twitter, we wanted to bring it to the faithful at DimeMag.com as well. So if you needed one triple, and had any NBA player at your disposal, who do you go with?

When we raised this question online, these were the top five names mentioned: Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, Larry Bird, Chuck Person and Robert Horry. Realizing that we’re not talking about the best three-point shooter of all-time, or who would win in a contest, but if you need a three to go down, who do you have take the shot?

Who takes it?

TAGSChuck PersonDimeMagLarry BirdRAY ALLENREGGIE MILLERRobert Horry

