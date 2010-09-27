1 NBA Player. 1 Three. Who Takes The Shot?

The rainy day here in NYC has us talking in the office about the best NBA three-point shooters of all-time. And while the conversation started on Twitter, we wanted to bring it to the faithful at DimeMag.com as well. So if you needed one triple, and had any NBA player at your disposal, who do you go with?
When we raised this question online, these were the top five names mentioned: Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, Larry Bird, Chuck Person and Robert Horry. Realizing that we’re not talking about the best three-point shooter of all-time, or who would win in a contest, but if you need a three to go down, who do you have take the shot?
Who takes it?
Scott Pollard
It’s a tie for me…. I’d give it to Legend or Cheryl’s brother.
Past: Reggie Miller
Present: Ray Allen
Clutch: Kobe Bryant
Jesus Shuttlesworth
Larry Legend…. Not even close!
kobe, every time
Kobe…. Nuff said
I might catch some heat for this, but I just checked Vince Carters career gamewinners before coming here…dats shit wuz utterly rediculous he without a doubt has the deepest range in the league, he shoots it effortlessly,with accuracy…I’d go with Vince for the last shot, but give me Kobe if I trying to come down from 20 in the 4th with 3 min. to go.
KOBE KOBE KOBE EVERYTIME!!!!
REGGIE IN A DISTANT SECOND
AND JERRY WEST THIRD
Larry bird…he’s extreme clutch – reference – 1985 team
@1
hahahaha awesome
The Mamba
If I’m running a play for a 3, I’m having Ray-Ray shoot that.
Like Nizzio said, in the clutch you gotta go Kobe for some reason. He just seems to have the ability to hit shots that he shouldn’t even TAKE, and if a play breaks down in a last-second situation you just might need one of those off-balance, twisting, fading, double-teamed miracles he’s hit with slight consistency over the years.
nonsense, the legend would be the only one to bring the ball up the court and shoot a 3
reggie and ray, need screens or transition game
but I guess the voters are mainly from NY and can’t forget what reggie did to them…
LMAO@ The KIDS picking Kobe or Mamba. Youngins still wet behind the ears. Anyway give me Larry Legend or Reggie Miller if they have to manufactor their own shot against defense. Give me Steve Kerr if its a spot up open shot.
DFish. Not an all-star by any means but a clutch 3 point shooter.
good ol reginald miller.
mainly because i grew up in his era. and ive experienced that dagger dozens of times. i couldve said larry legend like most people will, but doesn’t feel right to say someone that i’ve never watched in a live game.
I’m with ST and Big Mike.
I can’t say I’m shocked with the majority going with Kobe. People have short term memories.
Either that or dudes are just too young.
I would take Boom Dizzle circa 2002.
Legend, Nash, Kobe. But no matter how much I think Legend and Nash are better shooters, I’d still go to Kobe in the clutch always.
Reggie “Boom Baby” Miller
Can’t quite decide between Horry and Miller. Anybody who seen Miller knows the boy was pretty much automatic in clutch situations, but then you have CheapShot Bob who basically made a living ripping hearts out for LA and San Antonio.
I’d have to go with Miller’s twiggy, alien looking punk ass.
KD in a heartbeat
Past
Open Shot.. Steve Kerr, John Paxon
Contested.. Reggie, Larry
Present
Open Shot.. Ray Allen
Contested.. Kobe
Last 3 at the buzzer I seen Kobe shoot, he tossed up an air ball and Ron Ron (and his therapist) saved the day. Of course, Kobe fanboys will do that “it was a actually a pass!” line or something.
I think Tim Duncan is 100% from the 3 for game winners…haha.
For current players, I’d probably take Steve Nash, I can’t think of him not making something happen when he’s had to at the end of the game.
Reggie Miller was also brutal, everytime I seen him go up at the last second, there would be almost no doubt that he’s going to knock it down.
no love for nowitzki and nash?
and i wouldn’t pick allen after those stinkers he put up in the finals.
Would have to say Steve Nash pulling up in transition, reggie coming off a screen, kobe if the play breaks down or Larry Legend on the drive and kick.
Its gotta be Reggie. He was the best at running off screens and creating space, we all know he is the greatest 3pt shooter ever and he wasn’t just clutch, he ENJOYED breaking hearts with the flick of a wrist.
Maybe I’ll take John Stockton with the 3 (playoffs) that ended Charles Barkley’s career in Houston. Anyone remember that?
reggie…
[www.youtube.com]
Kobe in the regular season maybe…
Rodney Stuckey
gilbert arenas…does anyone forget all the game winning or buzzer beating 3’s he has…he has ridiculous range too…i read that his deep 3 pt percentage is higher than his mid range percentage
I’m kickin’ out to CRAIG HODGES. Early!
Kobe has airballed his share of game-ending threes (because he takes such tough shots) and Reggie is really overrated (his greatness at MSG overshadows the fact that he never even made an All-NBA 2nd team). Give me Larry Legend all day. That step back, behind his head shot from a guy that’s 6’9″ was too deadly.
Reggie Miller. 2 3 pointers. 8 Points in 8 seconds to steal the game. Amazing
You kids are crazy. This comes down to 2 players… Reggie and Larry. Kobe may have hit more clutch shots in total but nobody has hit more 3s in the clutch than Larry or Reggie. Reggie hit 4 or 5 on the Knicks in the 4th quarter when he scored 25 in the final 12 minutes. He also hit 2 in a span of 3 seconds. Kobe never did shit like that. And the vast majority of Kobe’s clutch 3s have taken place in the regular season.
You guys are crazy.
Co Sign Jo Dezzy. Respect for Ray Allen and Gil Arenas, possibly Dirk Nowitzki.
Robert Horry. How many rings does he have?
@ Robocop’s video:
lol at the 5:37 mark, when was the last time Jerry Sloan displayed that much joyful emotion? I don’t watch too many jazz games so it might be my bad but generally when i see him his face is so deadpan
2007 Agent Zero.
one of the sickest game winners of all time is the one where gil raises up for the 3, and turns and walks away with his hands up before the ball splashes through the net….i mean thats just cold blooded….
@Shakers: “Reggie is really overrated (his greatness at MSG overshadows the fact that he never even made an All-NBA 2nd team”
– Who cares? I may be wrong, but has Ray Allen made any All-NBA 2nd team?? Does it take away from him being one of the greatest shooters to ever play?? No. We’re talking 3-pt shooters. Specialists.
That’s like saying Rodman and Big Ben are overrated because they didn’t make an All-NBA 2nd team. Everyone is talking crazy in here.
LOL @ Control tryna look old-school…steve kerr, huh? Ok…
Of course, I’d pick Larry Legend or Steve Kerr if it’s a 3 POINT CONTEST, but for a much-needed 3 point bucket in-game, I’m on some MJ/Reggie (past) or Ray/Kobe (present)
He gettin no love today except in Aron’s intro, but Chuck Person was STONECOLD. I remember Pacers-Celtics and Chuck hittin ridiculous 3s…..repeatedly.
My list got the usual tho:
Reggie, Larry, Kobe
Wanna throw Jerry West onto that list too. When your nickname is Mr Clutch and you got range like the Logo,
you make this list by default.
Damn shame there was no 3 pt line when West played or his career numbers would be ridiculous
what does an all nba 2nd team have to do with taking ONE THREE POINTER?
Absolutely nothing.
Reggie didn’t play defense.
anywho, bird or miller. I’d prolly take miller because he’s more mobile and could draw a foul if he didn’t get a good look, with his kicking his feet out and all.