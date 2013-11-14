10 Of The Best TV Show Appearances By NBA Players

When it’s time to hang up the sneaks, there are very few basketball players that can make the transition to the TV screen. Being a great athlete is one thing but making the transition to being an actor is another. Let’s be honest, many have tried and quite a few have crashed and burned (cough, cough… Darius Miles in Perfect Score) but there are a few that have the potential to star in their own TV series.
Check down below at 10 of the best television show appearances by NBA players.
10. KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR – Full House
To start of the list we have Kareem. Everybody knew Kareem was a great player but when he appeared on Full House, he left the impression that he was well… a great coach? I mean, he wasn’t Denzel Washington but he still managed to fool us into thinking he was a coach, right?
9. GARY PAYTON, SHAREEF ABDUR-RAHIM & VIN BAKER – The Jamie Foxx Show
Next up we have Shareef Abdur-Rahiem, Vin Baker and the “Glove” himself, Gary Payton, making their first TV series appearance on The Jamie Foxx Show. Considered one of the best episodes of the series, watch it below to get some laughs.
