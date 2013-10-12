10 Of The Most Unbreakable Records In NBA History

Records are meant to be broken. This applies to all professional sports, as fans relish a player’s quest to make his mark in the record books. Before the dawn of League Pass or YouTube or televised games, fans could learn of a player’s dominance and value from the record books.

In the NBA, there is no one more dominant in the record books than Wilt Chamberlain, who not only holds 72 different NBA records, but also holds multiple records (second and third best etc.) within different statistical categories.

Fans are obsessed with records, particularly in the NBA. Below, we break down the ten most unbreakable records that have been set in professional basketball.

*** *** ***

Consecutive Wins (33)

In the 1971-72 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers not only made history, but also set arguably the most unbreakable record in all of professional sports, let alone the NBA. A team led by Coach Bill Sharman, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, and Gail Goodrich won 33-streak games starting on November 5, 1971, and ending on January 9, 1972 with a loss against Lew Alcindor and the Milwaukee Bucks.

What sets this particular record apart is when you actually break down the specifics of the Lakers’ 33 wins. For example, the ’71-72 Lakers outscored their opponents by 16 points during the streak, beating 23 of the 33 opponents by double-digits, and outscoring opponents by at least 20 points eight separate times. Additionally, the Lakers that year played in four separate back-to-back-to-back game sets during their streak and started their 33 straight wins by playing 8 games in 10 days.

Last season, the Miami Heat were a threat to break the Lakers’ 33 consecutive wins record by going on a 27-game win streak. The 2012-13 Heat passed the New York Giants’ (baseball) streak of 26 consecutive wins in 1916. The Heat hold the second-longest streak of consecutive wins in a team sport, and they were still 6 shy of the indomitable 1971-72 Lakers.

Most points scored in a game (100)

On March 2, 1962, the Philadelphia Warriors’ Wilt Chamberlain set the still standing single-game record for points by posting 100 against the New York Knicks in a 169-147 win at Hershey Sports Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Kobe Bryant has been the only player to get close to Chamberlain’s 100-point record by scoring 81 points in 2006 â€” itself a mind-numbing total for a contemporary player.