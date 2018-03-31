Steve Nash, Jason Kidd And Grant Hill Highlight The 2018 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class

03.31.18 36 mins ago

Getty Image

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2018 induction class on Saturday, with Jason Kidd and Steve Nash leading the list of 13 names.

It was reported earlier in the week that Kidd and Nash would be nominated on Saturday and the finalist list was known well before that, and that was indeed the case when the nominees were officially unveiled.

is joined by Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Ray Allen and Maurice Cheeks as former NBA players to make the nomination list. WNBA star Tina Thompson, coach Lefty Driesell and Charlie Scott made the cut as well as executives Rick Welts, Rod Thorn and Dino Radja. Katie Smith and Ora Mae Washington round out the nominees. Here’s a full rundown of the list.

