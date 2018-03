Getty Image

The Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Class of 2018 will feature at least a trio of former NBA legends as first ballot entrants. While the official announcement won’t be made until Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on four of the former players that had been alerted they would be in this year’s class.

Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash have been notified that each will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2018, sources tell ESPN. Formal announcement comes at Final Four weekend. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2018