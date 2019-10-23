The Dime Staff Makes Its 2019-20 NBA Finals Picks

The 2019-20 NBA season begins on Tuesday, and to get you ready for what has the potential to be a chaotic year, Dime’s staff came together for a series of roundtables to preview the campaign. Today, we pick the winners of each conference and select the team we think will become NBA champions.

Previous roundtables: 2019-20 Eastern Conference preview, 2019-20 Western Conference preview.

Who wins the Eastern Conference?

Nekias Duncan: The Sixers. Ben Simmons will take an MVP-like leap, and I’m not sure Giannis has enough behind him to help him overcome the new-look behemoths in Philadelphia.

Konata Edwards: The Bucks. Coaching and guard play are the differences between them and the Sixers.

Chris Barnewall: Give me the Sixers. They were four bounces off the rim away from knocking off the eventual NBA champs last season. Now they have Al Horford. This team is going to be impossible to score on.

Jamie Cooper: I’ll take the Sixers. They were already close last year, despite their many deficiencies, and they’re even deeper now.

Christian Rivas: The Sixers have the most talent on paper, but I just can’t imagine Giannis Antetokounmpo letting another team but the Bucks go to the NBA Finals.

Brad Rowland: I have more confidence in the Bucks getting the No. 1 seed than I do in the Bucks winning the East, but I’ll still take them. There is just too much uncertainty with Philadelphia’s offense, but Milwaukee’s playoff question marks are worth broaching.