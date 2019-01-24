Getty Image

Before the nation’s elite high school basketball prospects make the jump to the college game, there’s one more step ahead of them involving competing against their main competition at this level. Various All-American games will occur over the coming months, and on Thursday afternoon, one of the premier gatherings of soon-to-be college stars announced its rosters.

The 2019 McDonald’s All American Games will feature 48 potential superstar athletes. Split between 24 boys and 24 girls, and headlined by some of the biggest names in high school hoops like undecided point guard Cole Anthony and Memphis-bound big man James Wiseman, here’s who you can expect to see on the floor for the games on March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Boys, East Team

Precious Achiuwa, PF (Undecided)

Cole Anthony, PG (Undecided)

Armando Bacot, C (North Carolina)

Vernon Carey Jr., C (Duke)

Anthony Edwards, SG (Undecided)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, C (Indiana)

Josiah James, PG (Tennessee)

Scottie Lewis, SF (Florida)

Jaden McDaniels, PF (Undecided)

Wendell Moore, SF (Duke)

Isaiah Stewart, C (Washington)

Trendon Watford, PF (Undecided)

Boys, West Team

Bryan Antoine, SG (Villanova)

Josh Green, SG (Arizona)

Matthew Hurt, PF (Undecided)

Tre Mann, PG (Florida)

Nico Mannion, PG (Arizona)

Tyrese Maxey, SG (Kentucky)

Isaiah Mobley, PF (USC)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF (Villanova)

Oscar Tshiebwe, C (West Virginia)

Kahlil Whitney, SF (Kentucky)

Samuell Williamson, SF (Louisville)

James Wiseman, C (Memphis)