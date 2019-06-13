Why The Toronto Raptors Will Win Game 6 Of The NBA Finals

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors blew a golden opportunity at winning their first NBA title in Game 5 of the Finals. That is an inarguable fact. The Raptors were up six points with 3:28 remaining in the fourth quarter after a 10-2 Kawhi Leonard run, and it appeared the Warriors were on their last legs.

It has to be brutal to know that the Larry O’Brien trophy was in the building, and that Toronto was just a few minutes away from getting to hold it. But just because the Raptors squandered one opportunity to end this series doesn’t mean they are in real danger of surrendering a 3-1 lead and becoming the new butt of every joke in the NBA. Toronto is still the favorite to win the championship.

Consider everything that had to go wrong for the Raptors to lose in Game 5.

Golden State hit 20 3-pointers – including seven in the first quarter – to build an early lead, something they hadn’t yet done in the previous two games at Scotiabank Arena. DeMarcus Cousins, who looked borderline unplayable in the games in Oakland, was still out of sorts defensively but spearheaded a 9-0 run after Kevin Durant’s injury with seven points and an assist to Draymond Green.

Toronto made 8-of-32 3-pointers despite being a 34 percent three-point shooting team throughout the playoffs and even better during the regular season. That included an o-fer from distance for Danny Green, his first such outing since a disastrous Eastern Conference Finals. Fred VanVleet, the closest thing the Raptors have to a Stephen Curry stopper, lost his mind in the first half and fouled Curry not once, but twice on three-point attempts. VanVleet’s foul trouble limited him to less than ten minutes in the first half, and he was still minus-15 in that stretch.

All that, and Toronto still had the ball down one with 15.7 seconds left. The Raptors didn’t get the job done then, but they will in Game 6.