The full 68-team bracket was unveiled for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday, with Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, and Michigan earning the top seeds. The entire tournament will be played in Indianapolis, spread across a variety of venues in the Indy area, and started Thursday, May 18 with the First Four, with the first and second rounds of the tournament taking place Friday to Monday.

CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV will once again split duties for the first and second rounds.

Here is the full schedule of tip times, TV networks, and broadcast teams for next week’s action (all times Eastern):

Friday, May 19

12:15 p.m. (CBS): 10. Virginia Tech vs. 7. Florida (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

12:45 p.m. (truTV): 14. Colgate vs. 3. Arkansas (Dedes/Haywood/Shehadi)

1:15 p.m. (TBS): 16. Drexel vs. 1. Illinois (Harlan/Bonner/Jacobson)

1:45 p.m. (TNT): 11. Utah St vs. 6. Texas Tech (Blackburn/Antonelli/Washburn)

3:00 p.m. (CBS): 15. Oral Roberts vs. 2. Ohio St (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

3:30 p.m. (truTV): 16. Hartford vs. 1. Baylor (Byington/Smith/Ross)

4:00 p.m. (TBS): 9. Georgia Tech vs. 8. Loyola Chicago (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

4:30 p.m. (TNT): 12. Oregon St vs. 5. Tennessee (Dedes/Haywood/Shehadi)

6:25 p.m. (TBS): 13. Liberty vs. 4. Oklahoma St (Harlan/Bonner/Jacobson)

7:10 p.m. (CBS): 9. Wisconsin vs. 8. UNC (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

7:15 p.m. (truTV): 15. Cleveland St vs. 2. Houston (Blackburn/Antonelli/Washburn)

7:25 p.m. (TNT): 13. North Texas vs. 4. Purdue (McCarthy/Johnson/Ross)

9:20 p.m. (TBS): 10. Rutgers vs. 7. Clemson (Dedes/Haywood/Shehadi)

9:40 p.m. (CBS): 11. Syracuse vs. 6. San Diego St (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

9:50 p.m. (truTV): 14. Morehead St vs. 3. West Virginia (Byington/Smith/Ross)

9:57 p.m. (TNT): 12. Winthrop vs. 5. Villanova (Harlan/Bonner/Jacobson)

Saturday, May 20

12:15 p.m. (CBS): 12. Georgetown vs. 5. Colorado (Catalon/Lappas/Ross)

12:45 p.m. (truTV): 13. UNC Greensboro vs. 4. FSU (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

1:15 p.m. (TBS): 14. Eastern Washington vs. 3. Kansas (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)

1:45 p.m. (TNT): 9. St. Bonaventure vs. 8 LSU (Blackburn/Antonelli/Jacobson)

3:00 p.m. (CBS): 16. MSM/Texas So. vs. 1. Michigan (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

3:30 p.m. (truTV): 12. UC Santa Barbara vs. 5. Creighton (Byington/Smith/Shehadi)

4:00 p.m. (TBS): 15. Iona vs. 2. Alabama (Catalon/Lappas/Ross)

4:30 p.m. (TNT): 11. Wichita St/Drake vs. 6. USC (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

6:25 p.m. (TBS): 15. Grand Canyon vs. 2. Iowa (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)

7:10 p.m. (CBS): 10. Maryland vs. 7. UConn (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

7:15 p.m. (truTV): 13. Ohio vs. 4. Virginia (Blackburn/Antonelli/Jacobson)

7:25 p.m. (TNT): 9. Mizzou vs. 8. Oklahoma (McCarthy/Johnson/Shehadi)

9:20 p.m. (TBS): 16. Norfolk/App vs. 1. Gonzaga (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

9:40 p.m. (CBS): 11. MSU/UCLA vs. 6. BYU (Catalon/Lappas/Ross)

9:50 p.m. (truTV): 14. Abilene Christian vs. 3. Texas (Byington/Smith/Shehadi)

9:57 p.m. (TNT): 10. VCU vs. 7. Oregon (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)