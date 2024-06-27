Team Needs: Shooting, Wing Defense, Frontcourt Depth

The Cleveland Cavaliers took their first step forward with their Donovan Mitchell-led core last season, as the team won their first round playoff series against the Orlando Magic in seven games. But then, the team ran into a juggernaut in the conference semifinals and got eliminated by the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland now enters an offseason where they had to hire a new head coach (JB Bickerstaff got fired, Kenny Atkinson is his replacement), then figure out how they are going to build their roster out. If you go by reports and public comments, the team plans to fully run it back with the Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen core — assuming they can get Mitchell to agree to a lucrative, long-term contract extension. From there, the Cavs need to look at the strengths and weaknesses of that core (along with Max Strus, who is signed through 2027) and try to figure out what needs to happen so they can make the next step in the Eastern Conference. This meant using the No. 20 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to get some young, cost controlled reinforcements.

When the 20th pick arrived, the Cavs settled on going after more wing help in the form of Jaylon Tyson out of Cal.

Jaylon Tyson (No. 20 Overall), B-: The Cavs take a bet on a potential two-way wing, and that makes complete sense. This might be a touch high for Tyson, even in a flat draft, but he is a good athlete that can handle the ball with quality feel and the potential to defend.