2024 NBA Draft Grades: Grading Every Pick In The First Round

The 2024 NBA Draft certainly wasn’t the most anticipated Draft in recent memory, as the lack of a clear star prospect took some shine off of this year’s group. Still, as is always the case, someone from this year’s class will end up popping unexpectedly, and there were certainly players out there that could help teams achieve their goals for next season. As we do every year, we tracked the Draft as it went and graded each pick as it happened. There were no outright disasters in this year’s Draft, partially a product of there not being so much talent that there were really egregious reaches to be had, but there were some teams that did extremely well for themselves at the position they were selecting. Some teams got real value and filled big needs in this year’s Draft, while others took some riskier swings. As always, we won’t know who the real winners and losers of this year’s Draft are until years from now, but here’s our best effort at handing out grades before any of these prospects touch an NBA court.

1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher, B In a draft that doesn’t feature a traditional No. 1 overall talent, someone had to go at No. 1, and it is Risacher. He has clear appeal as a 6’9 wing who can both shoot and defend, with a clear step forward this season as a perimeter threat. Risacher doesn’t bring tremendous star equity typically associated with this draft slot, but he provides Atlanta with a two-way wing in a league that can’t find enough two-way wings. 2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr, A Washington sticks at No. 2 and grabs the No. 1 overall player on my draft board. As noted extensively at No. 1, Sarr isn’t kind of “Tier 1” player you might expect at No. 1, but the Wizards add one of the most talented players in the draft. Sarr’s defensive potential is vast with a 7’4 wingspan and real mobility, and he projects as a potential anchor of a five-out approach in the future.

3. Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard, A This is a very, very fun fit that also checks the “best available” box. While the Rockets do have Fred VanVleet, Sheppard can play both guard spots and, most importantly, provide dead-eye shooting. His statistical translations are off the charts and, long-term, he pairs quite well with Amen Thompson. 4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle, B+ This would’ve been a bit of a curve ball a little while ago, but Castle has fans in the league to be sure. His defensive potential is excellent, and while he was in a small role at UConn, Castle impressed by buying into what the Huskies needed and playing winning basketball. The biggest question, by far, is his perimeter shooting, but Castle is an upside swing for a team that can afford that given San Antonio’s own picks and a stockpile coming from Atlanta.

5. Detroit Pistons: Ron Holland, A- I’m higher on Holland than most, but there are several people I trust that had Holland firmly in the top three coming into the draft. He’s quite polarizing, largely because of his shooting questions, but Holland is the type of athletic, physical, competitive wing that can pop if things come together. The overall fit in Detroit isn’t the best because they need shooting and Holland won’t bring it anytime soon. But he does fit snugly with Cade Cunningham, and Holland is a true upside bet for a new front office. 6. Charlotte Hornets: Tidjane Salaun, C+ This is a total upside swing for Charlotte. Given where the Hornets are in their building process, that is a very reasonable way to approach the pick, albeit a little early for me for Salaun at this slot. But Salaun has immense tools, including a 9’2 standing reach and tremendous athletic potential. The overall package is raw, but there is a lot to like.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan, A For me, Clingan has the highest floor in this class, and his rim protection is the best single trait in the class. That is a strong foundation, especially with Portland able to stay put at No. 7 and take him without any additional investment. It does create a bit of a challenge with Deandre Ayton but, from a draft perspective, Clingan was my highest-rated player available and he can help to transform Portland’s defense. 8. Minnesota Timberwolves (trade with Spurs): Rob Dillingham, B+ Dillingham is far from a “safe” bet given his stature. He’s tiny. Everyone knows this. However, he does have legitimate on-ball upside in a draft that doesn’t have much of that. In Minnesota, they can also take it slowly with him on a team that features Mike Conley, and Dillingham does pair snugly with Rudy Gobert behind him on defense, where the young guard projects to struggle.

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Zach Edey, C This is high for Edey, but it’s also understandable. Make no mistake, Edey was a generational college player and he is more than just big. But he is truly enormous. His rebounding, screen setting, hands, and finishing near the rim are tremendous. The big question is how he’ll translate to the NBA, particularly when asked to defend in space against NBA athletes. Memphis also tends to play fast, which Edey may not be suited for, but the Grizzlies clearly wanted a center and they got one. 10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams, B He is probably best known as the brother of OKC’s Jalen Williams, but Cody is a lottery-level prospect on his own. He is exceptionally thin and battled injuries during his freshman year at Colorado, but Williams has real two-way appeal long-term. He projects to shoot and, if he can add strength, he should be able to hold up on defense.

11. Chicago Bulls: Matas Buzelis, B+ This could be said for many prospects in this draft, but can Buzelis shoot? That’s the biggest question. He shot it well in high school but had a rough year in the G League. He also needs to get stronger (and bigger in general), but Buzelis is very athletic and has the length and fluidity you’re looking for in a modern forward. 12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Nikola Topic, A- Nothing could be more Thunder than this. Topic is coming back from a significant knee injury, and he may not be available for much of the 2024-25 season. However, Topic received real top-five buzz earlier in the cycle, and he is a big guard with the ability to play on the ball and pass. His fit with OKC’s current roster might be a bit clunky, but Sam Presti simply takes his guys. Topic may have been the best talent available.

13. Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter, B+ The Kings were reportedly shopping this pick all week but, in the end, they take one of the late risers in the class. Carter is arguably the best guard defender in the draft, and he took a large step forward as a shooter in his final college season. The Kings missed on this type of pick with Davion Mitchell, but Carter has a better overall package. 14. Washington Wizards (trade with Blazers): Bub Carrington, B The Wizards were kind of a blank slate coming into the night, and they landed a pair of high-level, high-upside prospects. Sarr arrives to anchor the frontcourt, and Carrington is quite intriguing as a creation bet in the backcourt. He has a sky-high still level, and Carrington operates in the pick and roll like a veteran. It makes a lot of sense as a partnership.

15. Miami Heat: Kel’el Ware, C+ Candidly, I was surprised by this pick. Ware has tremendous measurables and skills, which aligns with a pick in this range. If the whole package comes together, Ware can become a starting center or better. But his concerns with motor and attentiveness don’t scream “Miami Heat,” so it was a bit of an off-the-radar choice, especially on a team with Bam already entrenched at center. Still, there is clear upside with Ware. 16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain, B McCain is a big-time shooter. That’s the primary appeal, but he also checks a ton of boxes as a quality support player. You’d love it if he was a bit bigger next to Tyrese Maxey, but McCain’s defense is solid and he has a ton of gravity.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Dalton Knecht, A Knecht is 23 years old and isn’t the highest upside bet. At the same time, he simply fell too far, and the Lakers present a strong opportunity for him. He’s one of the best shooters in the class but, more than that, Knecht is a potential three-level scorer who plays an NBA-style game on offense. The defense is a lot less exciting to be sure, but this is a very solid landing spot for him and a great value for LA. 18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva, B da Silva is an older player, having turned 23 earlier this year. That might speak to a perceived lack of upside, but da Silva is a player that takes very little off the table. Orlando can benefit from his shooting, at the very least, and he’s a quality ball-mover who projects as a solid supporting defender. 19. Toronto Raptors: Ja’Kobe Walter, B- The Raptors always seem to need shooting and Walter projects to provide it. While he isn’t a tremendous defender by any means, Walter has a 6’10 wingspan, and he also has the ability to create his own shot in spurts. There is a bit of concern about his athleticism, but if it holds up, Walter can succeed.

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson, B- The Cavs take a bet on a potential two-way wing, and that makes complete sense. This might be a touch high for Tyson, even in a flat draft, but he is a good athlete that can handle the ball with quality feel and the potential to defend. 21. New Orleans Pelicans: Yves Missi, B+ The Pelicans are clearly in the market for a long-term center, and Missi might be the guy. He is very athletic, doesn’t need the ball, and should be able to protect the rim and rebound. It’s a pretty straight-ahead archetype, and you wouldn’t pick Missi’s offensive skill set in a vacuum to pair with Zion Williamson, but he can be a quality two-way option.

22. Denver Nuggets (trade with Suns): DaRon Holmes, A This just makes too much sense. Holmes is a personal favorite of mine as a dribble-pass-shoot big man who can also defend. He took great strides as a defender during his career at Dayton and, while it was a three-year run at the college level, Holmes has some ceiling to explore. In Denver, it isn’t as if he’s needed to start anytime soon, but Holmes projects to be a quality backup sooner rather than later, with the benefit of long-term two-way upside. 23. Milwaukee Bucks: AJ Johnson, C I get it with Johnson. He has a 6’8 wingspan with big-time athletic tools. He can create space and, if things come together, there is clear upside. At the same time, he’s really, really raw right now, and he’s gotta get stronger to play at the NBA level. This is also a pick that is very focused on the future for a team that is also in win-now mode. It’s an interesting fit.

24. Washington Wizards (trade with Knicks): Kyshawn George, C+ If nothing else, George’s shooting should play. He’s also a pretty good passer, and he has a 6’10 wingspan as a wing. That’s an enticing package. Unfortunately, he is a strongly below-average athlete for an NBA wing, so there are defensive questions and the shot is going to have to carry him. But it also might just do that. 25. New York Knicks: Pacome Dadiet, C+ Dadiet was a bit off the radar for most casual observers as an 18-year-old forward who played for Ratiopharm Ulm this season. While he wasn’t spectacular, he was able to contribute at an impressive level, and he has strong physical tools. He moves well without the ball on offense, and if he can overcome limited burst athletically, there’s a path to success.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (trade with Knicks): Dillon Jones, B- Jones was a four-year player who will be 23 in October, and he has an interesting skill set. Jones was an incredible rebounder at the college level despite modest height, and he has a 6’11 wingspan that helps to neutralize his below-average athleticism. He can create his own shot as well, and while his production happened at a mid-major in college, Jones just knows how to play. 27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., B- Shannon had a highly productive, All-American level season at Illinois in 2023-24. He’s also a five-year college player with some questions about translation. At the same time, his age (23) is less of an issue at this point late in the first round, and Shannon might be able to add punch for a win-now team given his athleticism and shot creation equity.

28. Phoenix Suns (trade with Nuggets): Ryan Dunn, A I will admit to being in the tank for Ryan Dunn for quite some time. He is the best non-center defender in the draft, and Dunn’s defensive production at the college level was comical. He terrorizes opponents on that end of the floor, and there is always room for a player like that. Why, then, did he fall this far? Well, Dunn might be the worst offensive player projected to be drafted in this class. As such, it is a bet from Phoenix that they can find some way to unlock him, either as a “big” on offense or as a potential corner three-point shooter. It’ll be an interesting bet, but the Suns can play him in a way that most teams can’t given the presence of Durant, Booker, and Beal. 29. Utah Jazz: Isaiah Collier, A Collier is one of the more intriguing creation bets in this class, and this is quite a fall for a player widely projected in the top 5-10 picks only a few months ago. Collier is far from a finished product, particularly with his inconsistency and inefficiency this year at USC, but he’s also an NBA athlete who has all the physical tools of a top-level point guard. Utah does have Keyonte George as well, but Collier’s upside is too tantalizing to pass on at this stage.