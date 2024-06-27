Team Needs: 3-and-D Wing, Guys Who Can Play Immediately, Backup Big

After winning the 2023 NBA title, there were folks who thought the Denver Nuggets could be on the verge of a dynasty behind Nikola Jokic and the best starting five in the NBA. Fast-forward to the 2024 postseason and as we saw, Denver isn’t invincible, as they blew a 20-point lead in a home Game 7 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and went home in the Western Conference Semifinals.

There were some problems that popped up in the series, namely when it came to depth behind that starting five and the various young dudes they hoped could step into big roles but just couldn’t. As such, they were an interesting team to watch heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, even before you consider Kentavious Caldwell-Pope potentially leaving in free agency. How would Denver be able to respond to coming up short in their title defense, and how would they be able to add some reinforcements to a roster that could really use them?

Ultimately, the Nuggets decided they couldn’t wait until the 28th pick to make their selection, trading up with the Phoenix Suns (who are desperate to add future picks) at No. 22 to take big man DaRon Holmes out of Dayton.

Denver has landed the Suns' pick at No. 22, source tells ESPN. The Nuggets are sending Phoenix No. 28, No. 56 and two future seconds. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2024

DaRon Holmes (No. 22 Overall), A: This just makes too much sense. Holmes is a personal favorite of mine as a dribble-pass-shoot big man who can also defend. He took great strides as a defender during his career at Dayton and, while it was a three-year run at the college level, Holmes has some ceiling to explore. In Denver, it isn’t as if he’s needed to start anytime soon, but Holmes projects to be a quality backup sooner rather than later, with the benefit of long-term two-way upside.