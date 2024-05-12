The 2024 NBA Draft order is finally set after the Draft Lottery on Sunday afternoon saw three teams jump up into the top-4, headlined by the Atlanta Hawks landing the No. 1 overall pick despite having just a three percent chance coming in.

While the 2024 Draft isn’t particularly strong at the top, there is still talent to be had and teams will have to put in the leg work to make sure they’re finding the right talent and fit in the first round. A number of teams will get multiple cracks at a first round selection on Wednesday, June 26, with the Wizards (2 and 26), Spurs (4 and 8), Blazers (7 and 14), Jazz (10 and 29), Pelicans (17 and 21), and Knicks (24 and 25) all having a pair of first round picks at their disposal.

The second round, which is now on a separate day — Thursday, June 27 — will only have 28 selections after Philadelphia and Phoenix forfeited their second round picks due to tampering violations.