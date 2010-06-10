3 Keys to a Game 4 Lakers Victory

After stealing the home court advantage in Game 3 on Tuesday night, the Lakers will be looking to drop the hammer on Boston tonight. If L.A. can find a way to get the job done in Game 4, the championship will be only a formality. No team has ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals. But expect the Celtics to come out swinging. Here are the three keys the Lakers need to concentrate on to get a win:
KEY #1: Use their advantage inside
The Lakers margin for error greatly increases when they don’t get the ball into the paint. With Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol, L.A. has two players that demand attention and can score in a variety of ways inside. In Los Angeles, the two destroyed the Boston front line (Gasol: 24 ppg, Bynum: 15.5 ppg). Yet in Game 3, Kobe Bryant and the rest of the crew didn’t utilize them enough. Both Gasol and Lamar Odom made comments afterward about the offense becoming stagnant and their need to play inside-out. Also, Bynum’s knee will play a major role. He tweaked it in Game 3 while chasing down a loose ball, then hurt it again after blocking a shot in the third quarter. While Bynum says treatment has helped dull the pain, we won’t see exactly what he can give until tip time. If his knee is bothering him, it’ll be a giant loss for a team that is 12-1 in the playoffs when they win the battle of the boards.
KEY #2: Corral Boston’s fast break chances
The Celtics best period of play this series was during the early portion of the first half in Game 2, when Rajon Rondo was pressing the issue and his teammates were running. If Boston is going to come back and win this series, it’ll be because of their point guard. He’s the most disruptive weapon they have versus L.A.’s size and length. The Lakers got away with taking a lot of outside shots in Game 3. They were 2-for-15 from behind the arc. However, expect the Celtics to capitalize on their break opportunities more efficiently tonight. They had half of their first dozen points off the break on Tuesday, but then just six the entire rest of the game, as Rondo had a quiet 11 points and 8 assists. If the Lakers can run their offense efficiently again, that should mitigate some break opportunities for the hosts.
KEY #3: Stick to Paul Pierce/Ray Allen
There’s no way Jesus and The Truth combine for 5-of-25 shooting and 17 points in the Garden again. Even though Ron Artest has done a fine job of defending Pierce through the first three games, Pierce should have a high-scoring game at some point. The Celtics’ season is basically on the line tonight, so expect Pierce to aggressively look for his shot. Allen responded after his subpar Game 1 with a huge Game 2, and Pierce will be looking to get back into the action in a similar way. As for Allen, he’ll continue to have Derek Fisher trailing him. But with Doc Rivers making sure both the officials and the league know he isn’t satisfied with the officiating — especially in this matchup — Fisher may get into foul trouble. It’s imperative L.A. once again defends the shooter as a team. If that means giving Kevin Garnett deep post catches to try to beat them one-on-one again, so be it. The Laker bigs need to continue to rotate and give help off screens, bumping Allen as often as possible. His deep shots open everything up for Rondo. If L.A. allows him to get going from the perimeter, it will be hard to keep up with the Celtics in their own building.
Trust the triangleand pass the damned ball, Kobe!
F That do what you do Kobe.. Cant believe dude is still questioned in what he does.. Aye if Phil aint say nothing about it then i dont want to hear it..
Gasol needs to be more aggressive and not pass out the post when he touches the ball.. He was timid in the 2nd half of the last game.. And Bynum didnt play ANY of the 4th..
And Gasol needs to BEAST Wallace to be considered the #1 option.. Wallace been giving him fits.. Dirty fits but fits nonetheless..
Im more entertained with Doc Rivers whining and player bashing.. WACK..
Whining about Paul getting into foul toruble but dude was all chuckles after game 2.. Then he pops off at the mouth about Fisher..
Their WHOLE TEAM cant take losing.. it will be beautiful.. Lets see how poised and classy they are on the podium after their elimination game.. Bet KG & Rondo are the only player who man up and dont make no excuses..
Yeah man! Kobe seriously needs too put his Ego to the side.But if he can’t beat Da C’s his legacy is shit. Magic is still king in L.A. even Jordan had to stomp the Celtics. If we use our big men we’ll be fine. Lakers in six baby!
At least Boston will shake hands, unlike Lebron and the Detroit Pistions with the exception of Dumars and Salley.
Kobe’s playing great; I don’t see what the problem is. As it was mentioned on the other boards by other comments, dude’s only bad shots were when the other players were too timid/scared to make their move, and he ended up with the ball with 7 seconds left on the clock. Of course in that situation he’s gonna try to force something. Everything else he did was great.
Kobe is aggressive and you have to be that way in the finals. he took 29 shots (a lot with the clock running out) but all of his 10 makes were huge. Pau wasnt being aggressive and he needs to be!!! i dont want another game in L.A.!!!
@Kermit The Washington Yeah, his numbers were definitely skewed by having to take so many shots at the end of the shot clock. Still, I didn’t feel like he involved the big guys enough during the second/third quarters.
Some of those pull-up J’s he can get whenever he wants to, but the big boys need to be fed so they can stay in the game…
Pass the damn ball Kobe.You’re the best closer in the league,no longer the best player. You asked for help and more often than not you disregard it and play a “me against the world” game. C’mon Laker!!!!!!!!!!!
U GUYS R SO FREAKING WEIRD
if u consider urself a laker fan and have been blogging and typin these last couple days whing, “oh nooo, kobe pass da ball!!” then ur NOT , i repeat, NOT a real laker fan.
wat happened wen he scored at least 30 points in 10 out of 11 games. remember that stat? of course not cuz yallz hav amnesia.
while he is playin the celtics and they are known for their defense, kobe is the one person that MUST remain agressive because he is THE BEST laker at gettin the oppostions players into foul trouble as we’ve been witnessing.
so all of a sudden he not shootin up to par but they still hav control of the series.
u weak minded low confidence “laker fans” need to chill out and let kobe do kobe. he has 4 rings for a reason..
he didnt find them in a cereal box.
pretty sure you meant to say the lakers margin for error decreases when they fail to get the ball inside. right? the margin for error is how much the winning team can afford to lose and still win, is it not? just saying …
^^^^ THANK YOU ^^^^^^