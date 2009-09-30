5 Free Agents With A Chance To Crack A Roster

Everybody loves to root for the underdog. I’ve watched enough summer leagues and D-League reality shows to appreciate the hustle professional basketball players who are not in the NBA have. A lot of times, these players turn down big money overseas to take their chances in an NBA training camp to reach their dream. Here are five dreamers whose gamble could pay off.
1. Courtney Sims, Hawks: Courtney Sims is a big body (6-9, 230 lbs) that is efficient on the offensive and defensive end. The reigning D-League MVP, Sims put up 22.8 ppg, 11 rpg and 2 bpg. His performance earned him a couple of 10-day contracts, one with the Suns and one with the Knicks. The Hawks, who ranked 23rd in rebounding last season, could use some interior toughness and help on the glass.
2. Will Conroy, Rockers: It’s had to be frustrating past couple of years for Will Conroy. He’s paid his dues by dominating in the D-League and all he’s had to show for it is a pair of 10-day contracts. On top of that, the former Washington Husky and Seattle native is good boys with Nate Robinson, Brandon Roy and Jamal Crawford so he’s had to watch them get contract after contract. Because the Rockets are a little thin at the point guard spot, Conroy could very well be on that team in November.
3. Mikael Gelabale, Lakers: This French swingman has had a cup of coffee in the league before. He played nearly two seasons with the Sonics aka Thunder. Mikael is limited offensively, but his energy and defensive ability could be an asset to the Lakers’ bench. He had a good showing playing for the Lakers’ JV team, the Defenders last season. His familiarity with their system and athleticism could go a long way when roster cuts are decided.
4. Rod Benson, Pacers: Maybe I’m biased about Benson because I love his blogs, but this could be the year Mr. Boom Tho makes it past the preseason. Benson has been one of those guys who has grinded it out in the D-League and has been close to scoring a 10-day contract. He is an athletic forward/center who can rebound and run the floor. There are a few spots open for the Pacers’ roster so if Benson can kill it at camp, you might see him finally get over the hump.
5. Spencer Nelson, Jazz: The former Utah State star isn’t the most talented guy. But Jerry Sloan loves hard workers. Nelson was close to making the opening day roster back in the 2005-’06 season. Since then, the 6-7 forward has taken his game overseas to Germany, Italy and Greece. With Matt Harpring’s situation uncertain, there might be a spot for a hard-nosed, scrappy forward with a little bit of perimeter game. in the past, the Jazz have given contracts to training camp standouts like Andre Owens and Ben Handlogten.
Mike Sweetney, Gerald Green, Wally World and yeah those D-League dudes…
i.r. to Will Conroy. Are the “Rockers” a new D-League team?? haha
even a D-league players Dime love is bootleg, haha
Courtney Sims is the least tough player ever, you should have seen him at michigan, he was a little girl.
@billbone – I couldn’t agree with you more. It is unreal to me that he dominated the D-League. I’m thinking that Amaker and his staff must have really done a poor job with him, though. Glad we have Beilein now.
I dont see how several dont pick up Conroy. He is a very strong player.
That Spencer Nelson is full of crap man!
Just kidding. Anyway, I hope Conroy can do his thing because it’s always good to have another healthy body when the Rockets are in the discussion.
Completely off-topic, my suggestions for five NBA office pools:
1. Number of Cavs road wins against 500+ teams.
2. Number of games on injured reserve for T-Mac
3. Ditto for Gilbert Arenas
4. Ditto for Greg Oden
5. Number of games both Lamar Odom and Andrew Bynum fail to get double digits in either points or rebounds.
Sean Singletary in Philly.
the spencer nelson thing hurts. dude is crap. (s)crappy white guy with no bball skills. we HAD that with Harpring and I’m happy to see him leaving the L. Why the hell did the jazz just let Morris Almond go to Orlando after putting 2 years into him? Liked him enough to draft him. But instead of developing him to be Harpring’s replacement, they just moth balled him. Now Harp is on his way out, and instead of giving those mins (and shots) to a guy who is a natural born scorer (and another atl area product like Harp) — they may be giving it to this guy?
Disgusting.
Sean Singletary is a starter in this boo boo excuse of a league sometimes. How does the someone like him not make a roster. What are you guys looking for?
As an FYI, Spencer Nelson won Italian League finals MVP couple of years go, not exactly a ‘scrub’.