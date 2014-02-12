5 Of The Most Iconic Moments In Duke/UNC History

#Austin Rivers
Duke will travel down the road to Chapel Hill tonight to take on North Carolina in an epic rivalry game at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is perhaps the greatest rivalry in sports–along with the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. The schools are separated by only eight miles but you can tell both of these colleges really hate each other.

In honor of tonight’s game, I counted down five of the greatest recent moments in the rivalry’s history.

Bonus Moment: The manager squads hold an annual game against each other the night before the two main squads square off and things got heated yesterday. If you thought the hatred is just about the main game, you are wrong.

5. J.J. Redick scores 35 against North Carolina (2006)
J.J. Redick will forever be one of the most hated college basketball players of all time. He was one of the prolific shooters ever in college and loved the hate from opposing crowds. In a game at Chapel Hill, Redick put on one of his best shooting exhibitions I’ve ever seen at this level. Redick scored 22 of his 35 points in the second half to help Duke Win 87-83.

4. Gerald Henderson elbows Tyler Hansbrough (2007)
Gerald Henderson went full WWE mode on Tyler Hansbrough. Hansbrough exited with his face covered in blood and was ordered straight to the locker room. It was towards the end of the game with UNC up 12 and it was a cheap shot by Henderson.

