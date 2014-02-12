5 Of The Most Iconic Moments In Duke/UNC History

In honor of tonight’s game, I counted down five of the greatest recent moments in the rivalry’s history.
Bonus Moment: The manager squads hold an annual game against each other the night before the two main squads square off and things got heated yesterday. If you thought the hatred is just about the main game, you are wrong.
*** *** ***
5. J.J. Redick scores 35 against North Carolina (2006)
J.J. Redick will forever be one of the most hated college basketball players of all time. He was one of the prolific shooters ever in college and loved the hate from opposing crowds. In a game at Chapel Hill, Redick put on one of his best shooting exhibitions I’ve ever seen at this level. Redick scored 22 of his 35 points in the second half to help Duke Win 87-83.
4. Gerald Henderson elbows Tyler Hansbrough (2007)
Gerald Henderson went full WWE mode on Tyler Hansbrough. Hansbrough exited with his face covered in blood and was ordered straight to the locker room. It was towards the end of the game with UNC up 12 and it was a cheap shot by Henderson.
