5 NBA Teams That Could Use Drew Gooden

After getting traded to the Wizards, it appears Drew Gooden‘s career in Washington is over before it even began. On his eighth team in eight seasons, League sources have told SI.com that he is in the process of negotiating a buyout and not interested in playing for the Wizards. While an NBA source says that if bought out, Gooden will wait the league-mandated 30 days and return to the Mavs, here are five teams that should make a play and use Gooden right now.
1. Portland Trail Blazers
The Blazers have been trying to sign a big ever since Greg Oden and Joel Przybilla went down. Yesterday, they helped fill that void with Marcus Camby, but could still use another experienced body as they look to make a playoff push. No matter how great they’ve been, there’s only so much that 90-year-old Juwan Howard and rookie Jeff Pendergraph can do. That’s why signing Gooden for cheap would be a great move.
2. Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets, whether they admitted it or not, would have loved to see Camby return to Denver. But with the Blazers adding Camby first, the Nuggets can’t afford to do nothing. Currently, they sit six games behind the Lakers for first place in the Western Conference. If they want to seriously make a title push this season, adding Gooden to the bench would be a great step in that direction.
3. Toronto Raptors
I’m sorry Raptors fans, but your front court is kind of thin. Behind Chris Bosh‘s 11.4 rebounds per game, their next highest guy is Andrea Bargnani at 6.2. In the thick of the playoff chase in the Eastern Conference, adding Gooden could only help their chances as they face the front lines of Cleveland, Orlando and Boston. At the very least, he brings a toughness that they lack.
4. Phoenix Suns
If the Suns lose Amar’e Stoudemire, they’re going to only have Robin Lopez and Louis Amundson down low – and neither of them average more than five rebounds per game. So if they have any hope of making it out of the first round, adding Gooden’s experience and rebounding should be a top priority for Phoenix id he becomes available.
5. Dallas Mavericks
Even though Gooden has said he would sit out the 30 days and return to the Mavs, Dallas needs to make sure that he’ll still be around. With Erick Dampier hurt, and Brendan Haywood no lock to stay healthy, Gooden would be vital for Dallas to make any sort of playoff noise.
What do you think? If Gooden leaves the Wizards, where should he sign?
The Dubs…but probably not going to happen!
dubs could use any nba player, plus hes from the bay
Rasheed for Gooden
The Nuggz better pick him up ASAP…
A big who can stretch the floor! (sorry Kmart)
Let’s be honest here, the Suns don’t have any hopes or chance of getting out of the first round. I bet Nash gets traded during the offseason. He should be playing for a contender, not an also-ran.
Couldnt he be putting up good numbers for the Nets?
I think he probably goes back to the Mavs and that’s a good fit for him. I always thought the Cavs should have held onto him though, maybe they take another look at him now.
Hawks could use him as well, but isn’t this going to turn out to be another case of bought out player returning to the team that just traded him and essentially circumventing the whole point of requiring matching salaries? Won’t we be seeing the same crap happen with Big Z taking 30 days off and returning to the Cavs if they trade him? It’s utter BS that a traded player can return to the team that just dealt him and the rules need to change to block that loophole.
LOL at Drew getting traded, bought out then signing with a contender for the second straight season.
You think the Raptors need a PF who’s weak defensively? Especially since he’d be behind Amir Johnson and Reggie Evans, two guys who rebound the ball at a similar rate, but who can actually, you know, play defense.
Maybe there’s a reason the guy is with his 8th team in 8 seasons. Ever think of that?
Denver might be the best fit given that Birdman is their only viable backup at either frontcourt spot.
It ain’t gonna break anyone’s heart when he goes back to Dallas. Portland, Toronto, and Phoenix simply don’t need him.
you dumb ass raps got amir johnson and reggie evan . . . Amir johnson is giving solid minutes and really solid minutes if you watched a game! i hate amature writers who don’t know what their talking about!