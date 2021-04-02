Aaron Gordon’s time as a member of the Denver Nuggets has been pretty fruitful. The team is 3-0 since acquiring the high-flying forward at the NBA’s trade deadline, with their latest win coming in a 101-94 wire-to-wire victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Gordon stuffed the stat sheet during the game, going for 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks.

After the game, Gordon spoke with the TNT postgame show. Due to the fact that most of the normal crew is on NCAA Tournament duty, Adam Lefkoe, Kyle Korver, and Dwyane Wade are filling in alongside Shaquille O’Neal. As a result, Wade asked Gordon about something slightly out of left field: why he’s wearing 50 in Denver.

Whether or not Wade knew the answer already is unclear, but Gordon got the opportunity to discuss his Dunk Contest exploits.

“It spoke to me, man,” Gordon said. “You know, I got the most 50s ever in the Dunk Contest. It’s a good number for me, man. I feel like it’s strong, it’s powerful, and it just spoke to me, man. I’m rockin’ with it.”

Gordon probably got some joy out of reminding Wade of that fact, because Gordon missed out on winning the 2020 Dunk Contest in an instant classic with Derrick Jones Jr. Wade was a judge, and some have accused him of maybe pulling a fast one to help his former Miami Heat brethren come out on top. Gordon was vocally upset about how things went in Chicago, saying he is done competing in the event altogether moving forward.