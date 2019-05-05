Twitter

Adam Sandler’s return to Saturday Night Live was full of nostalgia, with the former cast member bringing back some of his legendary characters and performing a tribute to Chris Farley. But it also offered a direct plea to an NBA player who definitely wasn’t watching when the episode aired.

While SNL was taped before Game 3 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, Sander included a message to Kevin Durant in his ‘Weekend Update’ segment where he revived his Opera Man character. Among the riffs Sandler included was a bit about James Harden, who injured his eye earlier in the series when Draymond Green made contact with his face.

Harden’s bloodshot eye was included in an on-screen graphic, as Sandler riffed on the incident and set up a punch line involving Kevin Durant signing with the New York Knicks in free agency this summer.