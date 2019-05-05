Adam Sandler’s ‘SNL’ Opera Man Says Kevin Durant Is Joining The Knicks

05.05.19 6 mins ago

Twitter

Adam Sandler’s return to Saturday Night Live was full of nostalgia, with the former cast member bringing back some of his legendary characters and performing a tribute to Chris Farley. But it also offered a direct plea to an NBA player who definitely wasn’t watching when the episode aired.

While SNL was taped before Game 3 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, Sander included a message to Kevin Durant in his ‘Weekend Update’ segment where he revived his Opera Man character. Among the riffs Sandler included was a bit about James Harden, who injured his eye earlier in the series when Draymond Green made contact with his face.

Harden’s bloodshot eye was included in an on-screen graphic, as Sandler riffed on the incident and set up a punch line involving Kevin Durant signing with the New York Knicks in free agency this summer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#NBA Playoffs#Kevin Durant#New York Knicks#SNL
TAGSadam sandlerKEVIN DURANTKYRIE IRVINGNBA PlayoffsNEW YORK KNICKSOpera ManSNL
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP