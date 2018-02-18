Adam Silver Says He’s ‘Incredibly Proud’ Of LeBron And Kevin Durant For Their ‘Shut Up And Dribble’ Responses

Adam Silver is sticking by his players, even when they don’t just “shut up and dribble.” The NBA commissioner addressed the media in Los Angeles on Saturday and said he supported LeBron James and Kevin Durant and the way they responded to a conservative television host’s declaration that they should “shut up and dribble” and not speak out about politics.

It was James who on Thursday appeared in an Undefeated video where he said Donald Trump doesn’t “give a f*ck about the people” he was elected to govern. That got a reply from Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who said James and Durant should “shut up and dribble” and incorrectly stated James dropped out of high school. Both James and Durant responded to Ingraham, both on Instagram and publicly to the media.

James also stressed on Saturday that he is committed to being politically and socially active and said it’s part of his job as the NBA’s most visible player. That’s a sentiment that Silver emphatically endorsed, saying he’s “proud” of both James and Durant for the way they handled the situation and their work off the basketball court.

