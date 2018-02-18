Adam Silver is sticking by his players, even when they don’t just “shut up and dribble.” The NBA commissioner addressed the media in Los Angeles on Saturday and said he supported LeBron James and Kevin Durant and the way they responded to a conservative television host’s declaration that they should “shut up and dribble” and not speak out about politics.
It was James who on Thursday appeared in an Undefeated video where he said Donald Trump doesn’t “give a f*ck about the people” he was elected to govern. That got a reply from Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who said James and Durant should “shut up and dribble” and incorrectly stated James dropped out of high school. Both James and Durant responded to Ingraham, both on Instagram and publicly to the media.
James also stressed on Saturday that he is committed to being politically and socially active and said it’s part of his job as the NBA’s most visible player. That’s a sentiment that Silver emphatically endorsed, saying he’s “proud” of both James and Durant for the way they handled the situation and their work off the basketball court.
Media/Democrats: “Sports and politics are inseparable.”
“What about a few weeks ago when an illegal alien killed an NFL player?”
Media/Democrats: “Shut up, you’re Hitler for politicizing a tragedy.”
Lol, what a dumb strawman.
Right wing media/ Republicans: “Athletes and entertainers should just shut up. Unless it’s Curt Schilling or Ted Nugent. Or Donald Trump.”
NFL players: only useful to Republicans when they innocently die in drunk driving accident.
Ah, wonderful. Here comes the Official Uproxx Conformity Squad.
“Shut up and dribble” – highly offensive
“Shut up and accept our left wing propaganda” – totally acceptable
@MDVEGA – thank you. At least someone gets it.
k
Need any help carrying that boulder on your shoulder, Pooh Bear?
To date LBJ has not made one political statement. His statements are purely divisive, as he simply attempts to dismiss the POTUS based on race. As Milo says, sunlight is the best disinfectant and the more LBJ talks, the more it shines light on the fact he has nothing to say to improve the country, simply more ways to divide it. If he wants to be productive, how about dialogue with the POTUS in attempt to get him to fix problems. Calling him names in public won’t do anything more than have the public turn on LBJ.
“As Milo says” lolololololololololololololololololololololol
Ok, guy who follows a guy who wants to bang little boys.
I like how you call LeBron divisive and then quote Milo. It lets us know we can ignore everything else you say. Real time saver!
Has to be a joke comment, no way this was said in sincerity.
Also, Trump’s record low approval rating shows that a plurality of people agree with LeBron. So you and Milo are being divisive.
Just saying I think we’re on track here to beat Rome to the end, unless something amazing happens at the midterms and then 2020. It’s not all this talk is meaningless and all those deaths were too..sad face
#mueller is my hero