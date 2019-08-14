Adam Silver Offered His Thoughts On Rich Paul And The NCAA’s New Agent Rule

Getty Image

One of the big stories of the last week has been the NCAA’s introduction of, and later amendment to, a rule that puts restrictions on what agents can represent players coming out to test the draft waters while allowing those players to maintain eligibility to withdraw from the process and return to school.

The main sticking point was a requirement of a bachelors degree, which seemed to many to target Rich Paul, founder of Klutch Sports and LeBron’s agent who famously rose through the agenting ranks after becoming close with James when the two met in an airport when Paul was selling throwback jerseys. Paul penned an op-ed that pointed out the rule doesn’t really effect him, but just goes to restrict access for others that are trying to follow a non-traditional path like him to the agenting world.

The NCAA removed that specific requirement, amending it to follow the NBPA’s rule, which allows for those without a college degree to represent players provided they are certified agents and stay in good standing with the player’s association. That’s how it should’ve been from the start, but it sparked plenty of conversation about the agenting business. On Wednesday, Rachel Nichols of ESPN released an interview with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in which she asked about Paul and the NCAA rule, to which Silver praised Paul’s abilities as an agent and noted there should be the ability for exceptions to be made for those that don’t have degrees.